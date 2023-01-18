Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Canada to provide 200 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 4:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will give Ukraine 200 Senator armored personnel carriers worth $90 million, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18.

The vehicles, made by Canadian company Roshel, seat 12 people and are designed to resist 50-caliber rounds, explosions and chemical, biological and radiological hazards. The supply is part of the $500 million aid package pledged by Canada in November

During her meeting with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Anand discussed how Canada could help Ukraine meet its urgent battlefield needs.

Hopes for a miracle die at Dnipro morgue, as relatives line up to identify victims of Russian attack
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.