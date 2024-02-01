Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Budanov says he's not worried about potential Trump victory

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 8:52 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov gives an interview in Kyiv on April 19, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The prospect of the possible reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump does not worry Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), according to an interview Budanov gave with CNN published on Jan. 31.

Trump, who served as president between 2017 and 2021 and is currently running in the 2024 election, has previously implied he would cut support to Ukraine if elected and said his primary focus would be to secure an immediate ceasefire with Russia within 24 hours, without specifying what terms the proposed peace deal would be on.

The controversial former U.S. President is currently ahead in early voting in the primary to become the Republican nominee. If nominated as the Republican nominee, Trump would once again face incumbent President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

The ongoing impasse in Congress over aid to Ukraine is largely the result of indecision from Republican lawmakers, who have repeatedly blocked the passage of additional aid, mostly due to unrelated domestic political issues.

In the immediate aftermath of the full-scale invasion, U.S. aid for Ukraine enjoyed mostly unanimous support, but it has since become a more partisan issue.

Budanov said he "doesn't worry much" about the notion of an incoming Republican administration helmed by Trump.

Trump "is an experienced person. He has fallen many times and gotten back up again. And this is a very serious trait," Budanov said.

Some Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have explicitly said that segments of the Republican party support Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to the group as the "pro-Putin caucus."

Budanov dismissed that characterization.  

"To say that (Trump) and the Republican party are lovers of the Russian Federation is complete nonsense."

The fight over future U.S. aid to Ukraine has not yet resulted in a definitive decision, even after months of debate in Congress.

Budanov remained optimistic about the eventual outcome, saying, "We are expecting a positive decision anyway.”

The comments came as the dropoff in U.S. aid has increasingly been felt on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on Jan. 23 that the lack of funding has prevented the U.S. from meeting Ukraine's most urgent battlefield needs.

Pavel: Europe, Ukraine need to prepare for a Trump presidency
Europe and Ukraine must consider the realistic possibility that Donald Trump will win the 2024 U.S. presidential election and very quickly conclude an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Jan. 29, as reported by Polish media outlet TVN24.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

News Feed

7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
Ukraine news

1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
