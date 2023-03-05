Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Budanov: Russia likely to run out of ‘military tools’ by end of spring

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023
Head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov attending a press conference in Kyiv on Sept. 22, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has “wasted huge amounts of human resources, armaments, and materials” during the war in Ukraine, and it will likely run out of offensive potential by late spring, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with USA Today published on March 5.

Budanov predicted that neither the economy nor domestic military industrial complex will be able to help Russia, and it will lack resources to wage war against Ukraine if it “fails in its aims this spring.”

The intelligence chief did not elaborate further on Moscow's specific war airms in the coming weeks.

Budanov said “a decisive battle” is set to take place this spring, and predicted that “this battle will be the final one before this war ends,” USA Today reported.

Russia intensified its offensive operations in late January, when it began to launch large scale attacks against Ukrainian lines in Donbas, focusing on the sectors near Vuhledar in the south of Donetsk Oblast and Lyman in the north.

Only around Bakhmut have Russian forces made meaningful advances since the new year, those being carried out mostly by the Wagner paramilitary organization's troops, and with very high reported casualties.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
