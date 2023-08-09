Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia alleges shelling in Bryansk Oblast

by Daria Bevziuk August 9, 2023 6:49 AM 1 min read
A World War II monument in Bryansk, Russia, March 2023. (Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Alexander Bogomaz, the Governor of Bryansk Oblast in Russia, claimed that the town of Bila Berezka had been shelled on the evening of Aug. 9.

Bogomaz alleged that Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out the attack.

The governor said the shelling caused partial damage to several private residential buildings, utility structures, production areas of an industrial plant, a few commercial establishments, and multiple automobiles.

Bogomaz did not report any casualties.

Bryansk Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border, a region marked by constant shelling.  

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the attack.

In his video address on July 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is both "natural and fair" that the war is returning to Russia, though he did not specificy what this entails.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
