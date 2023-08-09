Russia alleges shelling in Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Alexander Bogomaz, the Governor of Bryansk Oblast in Russia, claimed that the town of Bila Berezka had been shelled on the evening of Aug. 9.

Bogomaz alleged that Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out the attack.

The governor said the shelling caused partial damage to several private residential buildings, utility structures, production areas of an industrial plant, a few commercial establishments, and multiple automobiles.

Bogomaz did not report any casualties.

Bryansk Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border, a region marked by constant shelling.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the attack.

In his video address on July 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is both "natural and fair" that the war is returning to Russia, though he did not specificy what this entails.