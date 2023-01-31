Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces plan concentrated assault near Pavlivka, Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 9:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing another concentrated assault around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar, located 50 km southwest of Donetsk, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Russia launched an unsuccessful assault in the same area in November 2022 with the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade.

According to the report, remnants of the 155th are involved in the planned assault and have advanced approximately several hundred meters beyond the established front line of the Kashlahach River.

British intelligence believes that the Russians plan to use this offensive to divert Ukrainian resources from Bakhmut, which has become a key strategic battle point with heavy fighting in recent months. However, the report also suggests that Russia is unlikely to have enough uncommitted troops to achieve significant breakthroughs.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.