Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

British intelligence: Russian forces control Soledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 12:50 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier takes cover from sniper fire in Bakhmut on Dec. 28, 2022 (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces backed by Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group mercenaries are likely in control of Soledar as of the end of Jan. 16, British intelligence stated.

Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the Donetsk Oblast town and established new defensive lines to the west.

Russia, on Jan. 13, claimed that it seized control of the town, but President Volodymyr Zelensky had responded that the battle continues.

More than 80% of Soledar and about 60% of Bakhmut is "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 11.

Donetsk Oblast Governor denies Russia captured Soledar, claims Ukraine 'fighting for every centimeter'
The Kyiv Independent

The Wagner forces' advance on Soledar was a supporting operation to Russia's relentless assault on the town of Bakhmut, trying to envelop the city.

One of Ukraine's two main supply routes into Bakhmut is now under increasing pressure, and the south and east of the town have been under intense artillery bombardment, according to British intelligence. Ukrainian forces continue to defend on the outskirts of Soledar.

Bakhmut has recently been the focus of some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.