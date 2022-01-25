Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Russia, Military aid, War, NLAW
Edit post

British instructors train Ukrainian military to operate NLAW tank killers (PHOTOS)

by Illia Ponomarenko January 25, 2022 3:39 PM 2 min read
A British military serviceman instructs his Ukrainian colleagues in operating NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers at the Yavoriv training range in Lviv Oblast on Jan. 25, 2022 (Army Inform)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military service members have started mastering NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers provided recently as defense assistance to Kyiv by the United Kingdom amid the looming threat of all-out assault by Russia.

The studies began on Jan. 25 at the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 184th Training Center in Lviv Oblast, under the guidance of British personnel, part of the U.K.'s training mission in Ukraine, Operation ORBITAL, according to the military.

"Very soon, the first several dozens of Ukrainian military service members will be able to effectively employ these anti-tank missile systems and also train other Ukrainian soldiers," said Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk, the Ground Forces Academy principal in charge of the training center.

The U.K.'s Secretary for Defense Ben Wallace announced the decision to provide Ukraine with NLAW anti-tank systems was announced by the in an address to the House of Commons on Jan. 18.

Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk, the Ground Forces Academy principal (ArmyInform)

Shortly following the announcement, nearly 2,000 grenade launchers were transferred to Kyiv by Royal Air Force transport aircraft, with minimal public awareness.

The defensive weapons were sent as part of the U.K.'s additional assistance package for Ukraine. The U.K. also sent a small number of military instructors to provide appropriate training for Ukrainian troops.

Afterwards, Wallace also said London was considering sending even more assistance to Kyiv as Russia had failed to de-escalate despite intense Western diplomatic efforts.

As of January, Russia is reported to have massed over 120,000 troops in and around Ukraine, raising fears of a large-scale invasion and occupation.

The NLAW is known as a type of man-portable, short-range, fire-and-forget missile system operated by the U.K. and a number of other militaries across the world.

It is a Swedish-British project designed by Saab Bofors Dynamics in the early 2000s and manufactured by Thales Air Defence in Britain.

According to the arms developer, those are easy-to-use, disposable tank killers most suitable for the infantry. Launchers weighing 12.5 kilograms have a combat range between 20 and 800 meters, and they require just 5 seconds to detect and engage a target.

Similar to American-made FGM-148 Javelin systems, the NLAWs supplement Ukraine's arsenal of highly-mobile tank killers at the right time for repelling Russian attacks in restrictive terrain, especially in intense urban warfare.

A NLAW grenade launcher demonstrated at the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 184th Training Center in Lviv Oblast (Army Inform)
Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.