News Feed, Brazil, Vladimir Putin, ICC, Rome Statute, Prosecutor General's Office
Brazil must arrest Putin if he attends G20, Ukraine's Prosecutor General says

by Abbey Fenbert October 15, 2024 12:08 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro following talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 16, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP)
Brazil is obligated to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends the Group of 20 nations (G20) summit in Rio de Janeiro next month, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin told Reuters in an interview published Oct. 14.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in March 2023 issued a warrant for Putin's arrest due to his role in the deportation of Ukrainian children. Brazil is a party to the ICC's Rome Statute and therefore required to detain Putin if he enters the country.

Intelligence reports indicate that Putin may attend the upcoming summit, Kostin told Reuters.

"(I)t's important for the international community to stand united and hold Putin accountable," Kostin said.

Brazil issued a standard invitation to Putin for the summit, which will convene heads of state of G20 nations in Rio de Janeiro Nov. 18-19. There has been no indication that Putin plans to attend, two Brazilian government officials told Reuters.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Oct. 14 that no decision has been made as to Putin's attendance at the conference.

In light of "information that Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil, I would like to reiterate that it's an obligation for the Brazilian authorities as a state party of the Rome Statute to arrest him if he dares to visit," Kostin said.

"I truly hope that Brazil will arrest him, reaffirming its status as a democracy and a state governed by the rule of law."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in September 2023 that the decision to detain Putin at the G20 would be left to his country's judiciary.

Putin visited Mongolia, an ICC member state, in September of this year, his first such visit since his arrest warrant was made public. Despite Mongolia's obligation under international law to arrest Putin, the Russian president received a warm welcome in Ulaanbaatar.

Ukrainian lawmakers described Putin's Mongolia visit as "a well-planned provocation" meant to show his indifference to the rule of law.

Opinion: Putin’s red carpet in Mongolia was a betrayal of justice and accountability
Mongolia’s president welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in the capital of Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 3 for an official ceremony commemorating a Soviet-Mongolian military victory during World War II. While Putin has attended such ceremonies regularly over the years, the key difference this time was…
The Kyiv IndependentAlice Autin

Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

4:32 PM

Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2.

A civilian vehicle with five people inside was targeted with an FPV drone, killing two women aged 72 and 56, as well as injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, according to the regional prosecutor's office.
