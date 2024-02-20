Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Children deportation, War, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Ombudsman: 11 more Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia return home

by Rachel Amran February 20, 2024 9:42 PM 2 min read
The Ombudsman's Office with 11 children returned to Ukraine on Feb. 20, 2024 after illegal deportation to Russia. (Lubinets/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine managed to return 11 more children deported or illegally held by Russia, including in the occupied territories, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced on Feb. 20.

Six girls, including two two-year-old twin sisters and five boys, were brought back to Ukraine with the help of Qatar and UNICEF. The youngest child in the group was two and the oldest returned child was 16. Two of the children were reportedly met with ambulance services upon arrival in Ukraine.

"This return, like all the others, took place within the framework of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA," Lubinets announced.

"The Ombudsman's Office, together with other state authorities, worked out the return route and the entire process. The children's relatives turned to our institution to return the forcibly displaced and deported Ukrainians to their homeland."

According to the announcement, the children were met by members of the Ombudsman's Office as well as the Ambassador of Qatar to Ukraine, Hadi Al-Ghajri.

The nation of Qatar has played a major mediation role in returning Ukrainian children who had been deported or forcibly transferred to Russia. Qatari officials have facilitated the return of at least 20 Ukrainian children since October.

The Ukrainian government has identified over 19,500 children who have been deported or forcibly displaced by Russia, less than 400 of whom have been returned to Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 over their role in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

‘I’m afraid we’ll never find them:’ Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians hostage
In the early days of the full-scale invasion as Russian troops were occupying large swaths of territory outside of Kyiv, one local village resident was relieved to see what he thought were Ukrainian troops. The resident, Ivan Drozd, shouted the common Ukrainian salute “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.