Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Boryspil airport plans to resume operations within a month of war's end

by Elsa Court October 21, 2023 6:56 PM 1 min read
Boryspil International Airport in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, on Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's largest airport, Kyiv's Boryspil International, is prepared to resume flights within one month after the end of the war, the airport's director general Oleksiy Dubrevskyy said in an interview with Politico on Oct. 18.

"We're doing all the necessary activities to get flights as soon as possible," Dubrevskyy said. "We’re ready to start operations at short notice."

Boryspil has kept paying its staff two-thirds of their pre-war salary and keeps them working "to make sure that all certifications are up-to-date," after learning from the Covid-19 pandemic that rehiring employees at short notice is a challenge.

Dubrevskyy said he expects a post-war boom in flights to Ukraine, due to pent-up demand for tourism, cargo flights for reconstruction, and "a new market niche" of friends and relatives visiting each other from abroad.

With 8 million Ukrainians living abroad, the post-war air travel situation will resemble "Poland in 2004 when it joined the EU," with people traveling back and forth between Ukraine and Europe much more frequently, the leadership of Boryspil believes.

Their prognosis matches that of Ryanair, one of Europe's largest low cost airlines. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary came to Boryspil in July and announced plans to return to the Ukrainian market within eight weeks of the country's air space reopening.

"Ukraine is a country of 40 million people, many of whom have been dispersed across Europe over the past year. We look forward to being able to reunite these families," O'Leary said.

However, while Boryspil managed to repair the damage resulting from the Russian invasion, some airports will have to be rebuilt "from scratch," Dubrevskyy said.

These include Kherson, Mariupol, and Dnipro airports. Only Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa airports are in good condition, according to Dubrevskyy.

Ukrainian airspace has been closed to civilian aircraft since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine's state-run air traffic enterprise, Ukraerorukh, has stated that it will reopen after the war ends.

Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.