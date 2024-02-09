Borrell: We need to explain to Europeans what it means to have Russian army at the door

This audio is created with AI assistance

It is necessary to explain to European citizens before the June parliamentary elections what it would mean to see Ukraine defeated and the Russian army move to EU borders, said Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, in an interview with EUROEFE published on Feb. 9.

There are worries that the upcoming elections to the European Parliament on June 6-9 could bring strong results to far-right parties skeptical of aiding Ukraine.

"Russia is going to go all out... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has no intention of giving in. His political survival depends on it," Borrell said following his fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The top EU official pointed out that some people in the EU do not believe in aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression and say Kyiv should give up to achieve peace as soon as possible.

"Do you think that if Russia establishes a puppet regime in Ukraine, like the one they have in Belarus, and Russian troops are on the Polish border, will we get out of trouble, or will we have bigger problems?" Borrell asked.

Reiterating his calls for continued support for Kyiv, Borrell warned of other consequences of Ukraine's potential defeat. With Ukraine in his hold, Putin would control "35% of all global wheat markets," Borrell said.

Putin "is going to go all out and does not mind sacrificing his army and his people, as he is suffering enormous material and human losses and has not achieved any significant territorial advances," he added.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with 88 billion euros (94.9 billion) in aid. The bloc also recently approved 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in four-year support.

The assistance from European countries is ever more crucial now as $60 billion from the U.S. remains stalled by political infighting in Congress.