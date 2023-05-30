Borrell: Russia won’t negotiate without first trying to win war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell said he is “not optimistic” about how Russia’s war against Ukraine could unfold this summer, adding that he believes Moscow won’t enter negotiations without trying to win the war.

“I see a concentration of troops on both sides, the clear will of Russia to try to win the war,” he said during the event in Barcelona, as reported by Reuters. “(Russia) will not go to a negotiation until it has tried to win the war.”

Borrell added that Russia has repeatedly indicated the desire to achieve its initial military goals.

“I’m afraid that between now and the summer, the war is going to continue. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has amassed over 300,000 men there, twice as many as he had when he launched the invasion,” Borrell told reporters on May 29.

He emphasized that Russia has been regularly shelling Ukraine.

“I’m afraid that they don’t do that without a plan. We have to be prepared, which means continuing to help Ukraine, because if we don’t help it, Ukraine cannot defend (itself),” Borrell said.

Borrell’s comments come amid Russia’s ramped-up attacks against Kyiv, with the latest one marking the 17th attack in May.