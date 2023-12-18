Skip to content
Border Guard: Polish protesters resume blockade at Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2023 11:18 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian trucks sit blocked by Polish protesters near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing point Yahodyn-Dorohusk on Nov. 25, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish protesters again started to block trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, a key crossing at the Ukrainian-Polish border, on the afternoon of Dec. 18, Ukraine's Border Guard Service reported.

Protests at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing, one of the four checkpoints blocked since November, were banned by local Polish authorities on Dec. 11 but a court overruled this order, allowing the blockade to resume.

"Today after 3 p.m., Polish carriers launched protests on the approaches toward the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint," the Border Guard Service wrote on Telegram, citing Polish border guards.

"The organizers of the protest plan to allow only one truck per hour."

Vehicles carrying humanitarian cargo, or those transporting animals and perishable products, will be allowed through, the Border Guard Service added.

The Polish farmers association United Village announced earlier on Dec. 18 that they would join the protesters at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing.

Polish truckers initially launched the demonstration on the grounds that the influx of Ukrainian drivers harmed their livelihoods. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Slovak truckers, who have intermittently blocked the crossing at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod crossing with Ukraine, said earlier on Dec. 15 they had ended their blockade.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence.
