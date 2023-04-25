Borrell: Ammunition to Ukraine 'has to grow quicker in the next days'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ammunition to Ukraine "has to grow quicker in the next days," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on April 24.

"More than 1,000 missiles have been provided to Ukraine and a number of ammunition, which is still growing, but it has to grow quicker in the next days," Borrell said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Borrell said that the EU continues delivering on its promise of 1 billion euros worth of rounds of artillery and ammunition and missiles for Ukraine. According to Borrell, the EU has already provided over 13 billion euros in military support to Ukraine.

The EU top diplomat also said that another 1 billion euros "designed to respond to (Ukraine's) most immediate needs is underway" and that another 1 billion euros is being finalized by member states, and that the work to provide Ukraine with the aid continues, despite "some disagreement."

Borrell also reiterated a statement from April 21 that more than 16,000 Ukrainian service personnel have already completed training under the European Union's mission.