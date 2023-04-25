Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Borrell: Ammunition to Ukraine 'has to grow quicker in the next days'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 5:21 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ammunition to Ukraine "has to grow quicker in the next days," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on April 24.

"More than 1,000 missiles have been provided to Ukraine and a number of ammunition, which is still growing, but it has to grow quicker in the next days," Borrell said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Borrell said that the EU continues delivering on its promise of 1 billion euros worth of rounds of artillery and ammunition and missiles for Ukraine. According to Borrell, the EU has already provided over 13 billion euros in military support to Ukraine.

The EU top diplomat also said that another 1 billion euros "designed to respond to (Ukraine's) most immediate needs is underway" and that another 1 billion euros is being finalized by member states, and that the work to provide Ukraine with the aid continues, despite "some disagreement."

Borrell also reiterated a statement from April 21 that more than 16,000 Ukrainian service personnel have already completed training under the European Union's mission.

Russia tries to conceal its dwindling nuclear stockpile
The main rule of Russia’s power diplomacy says: If something goes wrong with their war effort in Ukraine, reach for the nuclear intimidation card. That’s what the Kremlin did two months ago, when Vladimir Putin announced Russia would “suspend” its participation in the New START, the only remaining…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
