Body of civilian killed by Russian forces 5 months ago discovered in Kyiv Oblast.

The person was killed by Russian troops during their march on Kyiv in February, according to Andriy Nebytov, the chief of police in Kyiv Oblast. A man, his wife and their 17-year-old son were killed when Russian soldiers shot at their car. The bodies of two members of this family were found in April, and on Aug. 15, a third body was found and identified. The family's 5-year-old daughter was hit in the head by a bullet, but the doctors managed to save her life.