Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian oil industry, UAE, Sanctions Evasion, Sanctions against Russia, Africa
Edit post

Bloomberg: UAE bans Eswatini-flagged ships in further crackdown on Russian shadow fleet

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 12:42 AM 1 min read
The Kriti King, a crude oil tanker entering the Bosphorus on Nov. 22, 2023, heading towards the Black Sea and the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (John Wreford/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Arab Emirates introduced a ban on ships bearing the flag of the African nation of Eswatini, signaling further restrictions on "shadow fleet" vessels carrying Russian oil, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 8.

Russia's "shadow fleet" is a group of older and often uninsured vessels used by Russia to ship out its oil while avoiding international sanctions. Ships carrying the flag of Eswatini have transported oil for Russia.

According to Bloomberg, among the 18 Eswatini-flagged ships visible on international shipping data, the ownership of at least 16 ships is unknown. Several of those vessels have reportedly carried Russian and Iranian oil.

The Swedish Navy warned in April that the activities of the "shadow fleet" may go beyond circumventing sanctions, as these vessels may also be conducting espionage in the Baltic Sea.

The EU, the U.S., and other of Ukraine's partners have imposed extensive sanctions against vessels helping Russia to dodge sanctions on oil.

Opinion: Russia’s shadow fleet strategy draws from Iran’s playbook
Iran’s recent missile attacks against Israel serve as a stark reminder of the growing audacity of petro-dictatorships in flouting international norms and undermining global peace. Iran, emboldened by Russia’s relentless and indiscriminate assaults on Ukraine – targeting everything from hospitals and…
The Kyiv IndependentMykola Kolisnyk

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:42 PM  (Updated: )

Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.