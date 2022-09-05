Bloomberg: Report warns of ‘deep and prolonged’ recession in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

An internal report seen by Bloomberg prepared for the Russian government on the true economic impact of Russia's invasion presents a "far more dire picture" than the usual "upbeat public pronouncement." Two of the three scenarios see Russia's economy returning to its prewar level "at the end of a decade or later," Bloomberg reports. All three scenarios show that pressure from sanctions will intensify, and Russia’s ability to supply its own market may be affected by Europe reducing its dependence on Russian oil and gas.