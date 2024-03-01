Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Germany, France, Ukraine, News Feed, War, Russia
Edit post

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova March 1, 2024 5:46 PM 3 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron wave as they visit the landmark Brandenburg Gate illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in Berlin on May 9, 2022. (John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.

The reports about the alleged dispute between two leaders who are among Ukraine's key allies came amid Russia's attempts to advance in several sectors in the east and south of Ukraine following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and uncertainty over stalled U.S. aid to Kyiv.

Macron's statement about the possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine at the summit of European leaders in Paris on Feb. 26 was "deliberately ambiguous to create uncertainty for Russian military planners” but "went against the wishes of Scholz's office," unnamed officials familiar with the talks told Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, Scholz was rankled by Macron's criticism when he mentioned, hinting at Germany, that some allies had offered Ukraine "helmets and sleeping bags" amid the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion back in 2022.

Before the all-out war, Berlin consistently refused to provide Kyiv with weapons. After 2022, Germany became the second biggest military donor to Ukraine, although it has been hesitant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Macron was earlier slammed over his calls to avoid “the humiliation” of Russia, but later he hardened his rhetoric. Paris delivered to Ukraine a number of long-range SCALP missiles, and Macron announced the coalition on Feb. 26 to supply Kyiv with "medium- and long-range missiles and bombs."

Bloomberg calls the reported disagreement over the possible sending of soldiers to Ukraine a sign of the two leaders’ “longstanding difficulties” in relations and different approaches, which can "jeopardize" the course of the war.

Minister: Canada open to sending some soldiers to Ukraine in ‘non-combat role’
Ottawa is ready to send a limited number of military personnel to Ukraine, but only to train Ukrainian soldiers and not for participation in hostilities, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said in an interview with Toronto Star, published on Feb. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

German government spokesperson Steffen Gebestreit denied in a comment to Bloomberg that Macron and Scholz had argued during the summit, saying "they have very different basic types, but they get along well and trust each other."

He said that the disagreement was between the French president and "the wider group who thought his comments out of line."

After Macron's statement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as leaders of Germany, the U.K., and other European NATO member states, ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Later, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas noted that European leaders should not exclude this possibility, saying this could be "a signal to Russia."

During a two-hour State of the Nation address on Feb. 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened "tragic consequences" if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine, claiming the West's support for Kyiv "risks a conflict using nuclear weapons."

Rutte signs Dutch-Ukrainian long-term security agreement in Kharkiv
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a 10-year agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in Kharkiv, Zelensky announced on March 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.