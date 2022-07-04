Bloomberg: Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran, which is subject to U.S. sanctions, has been forced to lower its already cheap crude oil prices to $10 a barrel below Brent futures, compared with a $5-6 discount in February, in order to find new buyers on the Chinese market. In May, Russia became China's largest oil supplier, exporting about 2 million barrels of Urals crude a day to the East Asian country, up 55% year-on-year. Russia's Urals crude has also been trading at a big discount due to the sanctions imposed on Russia.