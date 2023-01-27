Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: IMF exploring new Ukraine aid package worth up to $16 billion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 3:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with a multiyear aid package worth as much as $16 billion to help cover the country’s needs. It might also serve as a catalyst for more international funding while Ukraine tries to repel Russian forces, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Whether the program is implemented hinges on various conditions, including an endorsement from G7 nations and Ukraine’s donors and creditors ensuring the sustainability of the country’s debt.

The plan, however, would also require changes to IMF lending rules so the fund could lend to the war-torn country, and the government in Kyiv would need to commit to a series of policies on top of successfully completing a four-month non-cash IMF program approved last year.

If approved, the three- to four-year program — worth $14 billion to $16 billion total — will total a disbursement of $5 billion to $7 billion in the first year. "There’s hope the plan will be agreed on by the end of March, with the first tranche coming as early as in April in the best-case scenario, they said. It’s also expected to help propel more financial support for the country from public and private creditors," Bloomberg reports.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.