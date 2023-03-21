Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: Hungary vetoed joint EU statement on Putin’s ICC arrest warrant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 2:38 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary prevented European Union member states from releasing a joint statement on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources privy to the information.

As a result, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell instead released a statement under his own name, mentioning the ICC’s decision.

“The EU sees the decision by the ICC as a beginning of the process of accountability and holding Russian leaders to account for the crimes and atrocities they are ordering, enabling, or committing in Ukraine,” Borrell said in the statement.

According to Bloomberg, Hungary “wasn’t immediately able to respond to a request for comment.”

BREAKING: ICC issues arrest warrants for Putin, Russian official tied to kidnapping of Ukrainian children
The Kyiv Independent


The ICC issued an arrest warrant on March 17 for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a move that President Volodymyr Zelensky called “historic.”

The arrest warrant was met with resistance in Russia.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened a missile strike against the Hague following the announcement. “It’s quite possible to envision a scenario where a Russian ship stationed in the North Sea could strategically strike the Hague courthouse with a hypersonic Onyx (cruise) missile,” he said.

On March 20, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that it had opened a case against members of the ICC for issuing the arrest warrant against Putin.

Budapest has resisted several multilateral efforts at supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s full-scale war. The Hungarian government has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions against Russia, citing their negative impact on the European economy.

In late February, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to veto the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, which must be renewed every six months. Hungary also reportedly opposed a proposal, backed by all other EU member states, to prolong the extension period from six to 12 months.

On Jan. 27, Orban told state radio that Budapest would veto any EU sanctions against Russia related to nuclear energy, saying such sanctions are “out of the question.”

In a controversial visit to Minsk on Feb. 13, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik, saying the “channels of communication must be kept open.” The visit took place a few days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would impose additional sanctions on Minsk for its role in supporting Russia’s full-scale war.

Ukraine war latest: Xi's Moscow visit 'diplomatic cover' for Russian war crimes, says Blinken
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.