Bloomberg: Germany, Sweden in talks on giving surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

Germany and Sweden are in talks over a new arms package, under which Stockholm would provide Ukraine with surface-to-air missiles and launchers for the German IRIS-T air defense systems, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 3, citing people familiar with the matter.

Germany asked Sweden to supply launchers for an IRIS-T compatible air defense system, the unnamed sources told Bloomberg.

The negotiations would also allow for more munitions that could be used for German IRIS-T systems delivered to Ukraine, the people added.

Germany is on track with its plan to send three additional IRIS-T air defense systems this year after the first arrived in October 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier on Feb. 3, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that his country approved the export of older Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Previously the German government had also approved the delivery of more modern Leopard 2 tanks.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said he does not rule out sending its Stridsvagn 122 tanks to Ukraine, Sweden's Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on Jan. 25.

Sweden also promised to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth 4.3 billion Swedish kronor ($419 million), which includes long-requested Archer self-propelled guns.