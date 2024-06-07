Bloomberg: Germany weighs sending one more Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government is considering sending a fourth Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on June 7, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure.

Germany has not yet made a final decision on the delivery of the fourth battery, according to Bloomberg's sources.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is also reportedly working to supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery. The Netherlands wanted to deliver another Patriot air defense system to Kyiv in the short term jointly with other countries, the Dutch Defense Ministry said in late May.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Germany has long opposed lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to target Russia, but reversed course in late May amid growing calls from Western leaders to lift the restrictions. The decision applies to the area around Kharkiv.

Berlin plans to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing its unnamed source.