Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: Ukraine may access IMF's $15 billion package by end of March

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2023 11:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Group of Seven (G7) plans to offer key support for Ukraine's effort to access a $15 billion International Monetary Fund program by the end of March as IMF officials have started talks with the U.S., Bloomberg reported on Feb. 22, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has recently discussed the lending program with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The sides are in daily contact, one of the sources said.

On Feb. 20, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv expects the IMF to launch a new multi-year program for Ukraine amounting to $15 billion.

"(The program is expected to) consist of two parts: immediate financial support and support for structural reforms that will contribute to (Ukraine's) recovery," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Georgieva said on Oct. 25 that Ukraine's external financing needs in 2023 would be around $3 billion to $4 billion a month in the best-case scenario but could reach $5 billion as Russia targets the country's critical infrastructure.

AP: Japan pledges $5.5 billion aid package for Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.