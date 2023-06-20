Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken: US to announce 'robust' aid package for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova June 20, 2023 9:07 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks during an event honoring the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Heroes on June 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would announce a new "robust" assistance package for Ukraine on June 21, as reported by Reuters.

The announcement will be made at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, according to Blinken, who didn't elaborate on the package's contents.

More than 1,000 officials from over 60 countries as well as business leaders and global investors will gather for the two-day event dedicated to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

At a June 20 joint press conference, Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly emphasized that the forum would be focused on encouraging the business sector to use its resources to speed up Ukraine's recovery, Reuters wrote.

However, Kyiv must play its part by continuing reforms, and its allies have yet to find a proper way to insure companies against war damage and destruction, the leaders added.

"This week is very much about creating the conditions necessary for public sector money, of course, but predominantly private sector money to fund their reconstruction," Cleverly said, as cited by Reuters.

"Now, the precise details of how we do that, I don't want to prejudge. The whole point of the next couple of days is that the U.K. uses its expertise as a global financial services center, including as a global insurance center, but also our convening power."

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Ukraine might need approximately $250 billion for its recovery.

Anders Åslund: Preparing for Ukraine’s reconstruction
As Ukraine’s counteroffensive gets underway, Western countries must help liberate all Ukrainians living under Russian occupation. But Western assistance must not end once Russia is defeated. Ukraine’s supporters must also help its postwar recovery. The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lon…
The Kyiv IndependentAnders Åslund
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.