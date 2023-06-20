Blinken: US to announce 'robust' aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would announce a new "robust" assistance package for Ukraine on June 21, as reported by Reuters.

The announcement will be made at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, according to Blinken, who didn't elaborate on the package's contents.

More than 1,000 officials from over 60 countries as well as business leaders and global investors will gather for the two-day event dedicated to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

At a June 20 joint press conference, Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly emphasized that the forum would be focused on encouraging the business sector to use its resources to speed up Ukraine's recovery, Reuters wrote.

However, Kyiv must play its part by continuing reforms, and its allies have yet to find a proper way to insure companies against war damage and destruction, the leaders added.

"This week is very much about creating the conditions necessary for public sector money, of course, but predominantly private sector money to fund their reconstruction," Cleverly said, as cited by Reuters.

"Now, the precise details of how we do that, I don't want to prejudge. The whole point of the next couple of days is that the U.K. uses its expertise as a global financial services center, including as a global insurance center, but also our convening power."

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Ukraine might need approximately $250 billion for its recovery.