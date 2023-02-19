Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Blinken: US concerned China may provide Russia with weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2023 7:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 18 that Washington has concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Moscow with "lethal support," such as weaponry.

"We've been watching this very closely," Blinken told CBS at the Munich Security Conference.

According to Blinken, U.S. has already seen Chinese companies providing non-lethal support to Russia.

On Feb. 18, Blinken warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that supplying weapons to Russia "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

On Feb. 4, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had provided Russia's army with military means despite sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese state-owned companies provided Moscow with navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts, customs records show.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
