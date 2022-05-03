Bill uses war as pretext for exempting corruption suspects from punishment.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill to allow people charged with corruption to be exempted from criminal liability if the damage is fully compensated during the martial law. Vitaliy Shabunin, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center's executive board, said that passing the bill would let top corruption suspects escape punishment by "paying part of the loot, and then calmly continue to steal further." The legislation was submitted by lawmakers from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party and ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity.