News Feed, Ukraine, US, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, d-day, US assistance to Ukraine
Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine'

by Olena Goncharova June 9, 2024 3:55 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the US ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8.

Biden cautioned that the Kremlin's aggression would continue beyond Ukraine if successful:  "Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine.... All of Europe will be threatened. We are not going to let that happen." Standing alongside Macron, he emphasized: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."

Macron hosted Biden for a state visit aimed at underscoring their strong partnership on global security issues.

President Joe Biden arrived in France on June 5 and, along with President Emmanuel Macron, attended the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6 in Normandy. He then met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 7.

In his D-Day address on June 7, Biden emphasized the importance of defending democracy both at home and abroad. "As we gather here today, it’s not just to honor those who showed such remarkable bravery on June 6, 1944," Biden said. "It’s to listen to the echo of their voices, to hear them, because they are summoning us. They’re asking us what we will do. They’re not asking us to scale these cliffs; they’re asking us to stay true to what America stands for."

Author: Olena Goncharova
