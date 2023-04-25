Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden launches 2024 re-election campaign

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 3:35 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, as he kicks off his Investing in America Tour on March 28, 2023, in Durham, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden has officially confirmed he will run for re-election in 2024, launching his campaign in a video on April 25.

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Biden tweeted, making "Let's finish the job" his bid's slogan.

In the video, Biden said now is a pivotal moment when freedoms and rights were at stake, mentioning Social Security, woman's health care, and voting rights as the key issues for the 2024 election.

"This is not a time to be complacent," he added. "That's why I'm running."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been charged in New York with business fraud, announced his bid for the next presidential elections in November last year. Both Biden and Trump currently remain favorites to win their nominations.

Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and at the beginning of the invasion, the Biden administration was initially slow to provide military aid to Kyiv and impose harsh sanctions on Russia.

However, during Biden's time as president, the U.S. has provided more than $35.1 billion in defense aid to Ukraine. Biden also made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Feb. 20, his first as president, shortly before the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Trump, on the other hand, has made troubling comments about Russia's war against Ukraine.

Regarding his time in office, Trump said he "got along with (Putin) great" during an interview with Fox News in early March, adding that if he'd still been president, Putin likely wouldn't have invaded Ukraine.

"I could have negotiated," Trump continued. "At worst, I could've made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could've worked a deal."

Group of Republicans urge Biden to stop sending ‘unrestrained’ aid to Ukraine
A minority group of 19 Republican lawmakers has urged the Biden administration to stop sending “unrestrained” aid and weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
