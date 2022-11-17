Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden disputes Zelensky’s comments that missiles hitting Poland weren’t Ukrainian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2022 6:41 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Ukrainian specialists to join an international investigation into missile strike that killed two people in Poland on Nov. 15, stressing he has “no doubt” that the missile wasn't a Ukrainian air defense rocket, as NATO said.

Commenting on Ukraine's account of the incident, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Nov. 17: “That’s not the evidence.”

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, a blast killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.

On Nov. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky denied claims by NATO and Poland that a Ukrainian missile had likely landed on Polish territory.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine is “ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace” in the accident.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.