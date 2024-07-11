Skip to content
Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine at NATO summit

by Kateryna Hodunova July 11, 2024 8:55 PM 1 min read
U.S President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new security assistance package on July 11 during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

"You (Ukraine) made it clear that Russia will not prevail in Ukraine. Ukraine will prevail. And I want you to know we're going to be with you every step of the way," Biden said on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

This is the eighth package approved by Biden since the end of April when the U.S. Congress passed a foreign aid bill containing close to $61 billion for Ukraine.

The U.S. president did not provide details of the new package during the press briefing.

The Associated Press news agency earlier reported, citing two U.S. officials, that Biden would announce an aid package worth $225 million.

NATO affirms Ukraine’s ‘irreversible’ path toward membership, $43 billion in funding for next year
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clarified Ukraine’s “irreversible” path toward NATO by emphasizing the alliance’s ongoing commitments to Kyiv “constitute a bridge to Ukraine’s membership.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
