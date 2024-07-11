Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine at NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new security assistance package on July 11 during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

"You (Ukraine) made it clear that Russia will not prevail in Ukraine. Ukraine will prevail. And I want you to know we're going to be with you every step of the way," Biden said on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

This is the eighth package approved by Biden since the end of April when the U.S. Congress passed a foreign aid bill containing close to $61 billion for Ukraine.

The U.S. president did not provide details of the new package during the press briefing.

The Associated Press news agency earlier reported, citing two U.S. officials, that Biden would announce an aid package worth $225 million.