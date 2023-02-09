Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Biden: Aid to Ukraine is 'open-ended'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 6:22 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russia prepares to launch another full-scale offensive against Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour on Feb. 8 that aid to Ukraine is open-ended.

When PBS’s Judy Woodruff asked Biden if aid to Ukraine is open-ended, Biden replied, "Yeah, it is."

Biden also said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has “already lost Ukraine,” adding that Putin believed wrongly that NATO would not respond to Russia's invasion.

“He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, first of all, he’d get a welcome by every Russian speaker, they’d say, ‘Come on in.’ Secondly, he thought what would happen is that NATO would collapse, NATO would not to do anything, they’d be afraid to act," he said.

In response to a question about a small group of Republican lawmakers who think that too much U.S. assistance is going to Ukraine, Biden laughed.

“If these guys don’t want to help Ukraine, I get it, they don’t want to do that, but what are they going to do to when Russia rolls across Ukraine or into Belarus or anywhere else?” he added.

The day before, Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address, during which Biden pledged to support Ukraine as long as needed.

On Feb. 3, the U.S. announced a new security package worth $2.17 billion to Ukraine, which includes long-range Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) missiles for U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and more Javelin anti-tank weapons.

“In total, the US has committed $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, and $29.3 billion since Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion nearly one year ago this month,” Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Feb. 3.

Biden to Congress: US will stand with Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
