Berlin lifts ban on displaying Ukrainian flag on May 8-9

The Berlin Administrative Court has overturned the temporary ban on displaying Ukrainian flags at Victory Day commemoration events on May 8-9, Die Berliner Zeitung reported on May 6.

On May 5, the Berlin police banned the display of Ukrainian and Russian flags near the city's three Soviet war memorials for two days.

May 8 marks the Allied powers' victory against Nazi Germany during World War II. Russia celebrates it on May 9.

The ban on displaying Russian flags remains in force.

The Berlin police explained the ban, which will occur for the second year in a row, as an effort to ensure "dignified commemoration of the fallen soldiers of the Soviet Army."

Marching and military songs around the three memorials will also be prohibited.