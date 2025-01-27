paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Political Prisoners, United States, Marco Rubio, Alexander Lukashenko
Edit post

Belarus releases American citizen amid controversial election

by Olena Goncharova January 27, 2025 4:17 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Unified in solidarity, members of the local Belarusian and Ukrainian diaspora, joined by dedicated activists, gather at the main Market Square in Krakow for the 'Freedom to Political Prisoners of Belarus' protest, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Krakow, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Jan. 26 that Belarus had "unilaterally" released an American woman from detention, as Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a seventh term in office.

Rubio identified the U.S. citizen as Anastassia Nuhfer, who was detained during former President Joe Biden's tenure. He did not provide details on the timing or reasons for her arrest.

Rubio's statement followed a series of prisoner releases by Lukashenko, often referred to as "Europe’s last dictator."

Belarus' oldest human rights group, Viasna, reports that over 1,250 individuals remain in detention for opposing the government. Lukashenko’s opponents, many imprisoned or exiled due to his ongoing crackdown on dissent, have condemned Sunday’s election as fraudulent. The 2020 election, which sparked months of mass protests, has been widely criticized for its lack of legitimacy.

The U.S. State Department later confirmed that Nuhfer had been detained in early December 2024, according to the Associated Press. Earlier this month, a consular officer from Washington gained rare access to her in detention.

A former high-ranking Belarusian diplomat told the Associated Press that Nuhfer's arrest was tied to the 2020 protests, though they did not provide further details. The diplomat, speaking anonymously due to security concerns, added that Lukashenko offered to release Nuhfer "as a gesture of goodwill" but refused to free any Belarusian opposition or rights activists.

Lukashenko’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine has strained Belarus’ relations with both the U.S. and the EU, ending his previous attempts to leverage Western support for more subsidies from Moscow.

It remains unclear what, if any, concessions Belarus may have sought in exchange for releasing Nuhfer.

Belarus Weekly: Belarus to host over 13,000 Russian troops for Zapad-2025 joint military drills
OSCE observers not invited to monitor upcoming presidential election in Belarus. Belarus to host over 13,000 Russian troops for Zapad-2025 joint military drills with Russia. Belarus sentences EU diplomatic staffer to four years in prison. Subscribe to the NewsletterBelarus Weekly Join us…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.