Belarus moves migrants away from Polish border

This audio is created with AI assistance

The border encampments that housed Middle Eastern migrants had been cleared out by the Belarusian government as of the morning of Nov. 18, the New York Times reported. Some people were moved to a government warehouse.



However, Western officials remain concerned that the crisis may not be over. Since July, Belarusian authorities have allowed thousands of refugees from the Middle East to come to Belarus and cross the country’s borders into Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Many migrants have tried to break through using force.



NATO countries believe this is a form of hybrid warfare aimed at provoking chaos in Europe and blackmailing the West into lifting the sanctions imposed on Belarus.