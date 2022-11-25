BBC: UK foreign secretary visits Kyiv, pledges more support

This audio is created with AI assistance

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly travelled to Kyiv on Nov. 25 where he is set to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While in the capital, Cleverly announced the UK will send 24 ambulances to Ukraine, and other 11 emergency vehicles, including six armored vehicles, which will be part of the emergency package.

It will also include £3 million ($3.6 million) in funding to help rebuild Ukraine's damaged infrastructure, such as schools and shelters, that have been destroyed since the start of the war. The funds will also be used to support survivors of sexual assault.