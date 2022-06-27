Bayraktar says it will donate drones Ukrainians wanted to buy after crowdfunding

This audio is created with AI assistance

After Serhiy Prytula, a Ukrainian comedian, politician, and volunteer, organized crowdfunding where he raised over $20 million in three days to buy Bayraktar drones for Ukraine's army, the manufacturer refused to take the money, offering three drones instead for free. "We ask that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine. We are touched by their solidarity and resolve in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges," the company's statement reads.