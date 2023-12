This audio is created with AI assistance

After two days of being unable to contact anyone outside Mariupol, Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov volunteer regiment, said that “bloody fighting” is going on at the highly fortified Azovstal steel plant in the Donetsk Oblast city. Azovstal is the only pocket of Ukrainian resistance remaining in Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian troops since February.