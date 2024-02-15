Skip to content
Authorities: Russian shelling of Kherson kills woman

by Dinara Khalilova February 15, 2024 1:24 PM 1 min read
A sign ‘Kherson’ stands at the entrance to the city on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kherson in southern Ukraine on Feb. 15, killing a 70-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia used artillery to carry out the latest attack at around 11:30 a.m. local time, the regional prosecutor’s office said on Telegram. The woman was reportedly walking down a street at the time.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 14 and overnight killed one person and injured another five people, including a child, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported early on Feb. 15.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
