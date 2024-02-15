Authorities: Russian shelling of Kherson kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kherson in southern Ukraine on Feb. 15, killing a 70-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia used artillery to carry out the latest attack at around 11:30 a.m. local time, the regional prosecutor’s office said on Telegram. The woman was reportedly walking down a street at the time.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 14 and overnight killed one person and injured another five people, including a child, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported early on Feb. 15.