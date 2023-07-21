Authorities: Russian attack kills 4 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled a settlement near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing four workers of an agricultural enterprise on July 21, according to local authorities.

"Today we have terrible news about the loss of field workers. They were young, energetic, had families and dreams, and worked for the good of our country," the Huliaipole town council said on Facebook.

According to the report, the attack killed four men and injured two more. There have been no further details.

The front-line town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south.

On June 9, Russian forces struck a hospital with a guided aerial bomb in Huliaipole, killing at least two people and injuring three others, the authorities reported.

A 46-year-old medical worker and a 55-year-old woman, who was passing by, were killed in the attack, the authorities wrote. Two nurses were reportedly wounded by debris.