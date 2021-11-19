Authorities complete investigation of infamous judge Vovk’s brother

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced that it finalized the investigation and brought bribery charges against Yury Zontov, the brother of infamous judge Pavlo Vovk, on Nov. 19. The case is now expected to be sent to trial.

In April, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) arrested Zontov, accused of receiving a $100,000 bribe as an intermediary for Vovk. Zontov and Vovk, head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, deny the accusations.

Vovk has been a subject of several probes into corruption and obstruction of justice but none of these cases ever made it to trial. Meanwhile, the legal think-tank Dejure launched a database with wrongdoings allegedly committed by Vovk and other judges in his court on Nov. 19.