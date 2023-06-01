Authorities: 1 killed, 3 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched four guided aerial bombs on the Nova Kakhovka community in Kherson Oblast on June 1, killing an elderly man, reported Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration.

According to the report, there were also injured in the attack, but it's unclear yet how many. At least three homes were destroyed.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported another Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast, which hit the town of Beryslav on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Two men, aged 57 and 20, received minor injuries as a result of the Russian strike, said Prokudin. Russian forces fired two aerial guided bombs at the town, hitting a bakery, he added.

Russian troops also hit Beryslav with mortars, wounding a local woman, according to the oblast governor.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.