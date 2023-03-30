Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Right-wing party members walk out during Zelensky's speech to Austrian parliament

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2023 7:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lawmakers from the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party walked out during President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to the lower house of the Austrian parliament, CNN reported on March 30.

Herbert Kickl, the leader of the political faction, said the Austrian government and other opposition parties were wrong to show "unilateral support for a war party," as quoted by CNN.

Four Austrian parliamentary parties criticized the boycott of Zelensky's speech, UkrInform's correspondent in Austria reported.

Reinhold Lopatka, a member of the Austrian People's Party, said that Ukraine's struggle against Russia "deserves respect." He went on to add that "Kikl is in solidarity with Putin, but we stand with the people of Ukraine," as quoted by Ukrinform.

During his address to the parliament, Zelensky said that it was "important not to be morally neutral towards evil" and thanked Austria for its humanitarian aid, CNN wrote.

The Austrian government also recently acknowledged that, as a party to the Rome Statute, it would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin were he to visit the country.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly tasked with overseeing the forced deportations of over 16,000 Ukrainian children to Russia.

However, Austria, citing its neutral status, has repeatedly refused to supply Ukraine with weapons since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at a joint meeting on Jan. 31 that both countries wanted to avoid "further escalation" by not pledging defense aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv’s spring counteroffensive planned in several areas, says Reznikov
The Ukrainian counteroffensive involving Western tanks may begin in April or May, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.