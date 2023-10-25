Australia announces new $12.7 million defense package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Australian Ministry of Defense announced a new 20 million AUD ($12.7 million) aid package for Ukraine on Oct. 25.

The package includes de-mining equipment, portable x-ray machines, a 3D metal printer, and counter-drone systems.

In addition, the announcement also said that an Australian military aircraft, along with 100 Australian soldiers, will be deployed to Germany as part of international humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

The announcement emphasized that neither the plane nor the soldiers would be sent to Ukraine.

This latest package of assistance brings the total of Australian aid to Ukraine to 910 million AUD ($578 million), including the "provision of Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, heavy artillery, critical ammunition and contributions to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund."

“Australia remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.