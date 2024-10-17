Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Kyiv, Drone attack, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Energy
Russian attacks injure 9 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

by Martin Fornusek October 17, 2024 9:45 AM 2 min read
Remain of Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used in the attack on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian attacks across Ukraine injured nine people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 17.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 22 of the 65 attack drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Two drones flew in the direction of Belarus, and 27 were lost to electronic warfare means.

Five drone strikes against infrastructure facilities were recorded in the front-line areas. Russia also reportedly attacked Ukraine with a Kh-95 guided aerial missile.

Russia launched attack drones against Kyiv and the region in several weaves and from different directions. All the drones were shot down, with falling fragments damaging an apartment building in the capital and causing a fire at a farm in Kyiv Oblast, authorities said.

No casualties were reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured three people in the towns of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk and in the village of Mykolaivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes injured six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Ten houses, five multi-story buildings, a car repair shop, and cars were damaged.

An attack against Mykolaiv Oblast damaged an energy infrastructure facility, resulting in a blackout. No casualties were reported, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia attacked the Znob-Novhorodske community near the Russian border with drones, setting ablaze a two-story apartment building and a car.

After first responders and medical workers arrived at the scene, Russia launched further drone strikes, damaging an ambulance and a fire truck. No casualties were reported.  

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Ternopil, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
