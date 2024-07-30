Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities said early on July 30.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack against Toretsk killed three civilians and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One more person was killed in Hrodivka, and two were injured in Siversk and Rih, he added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 71-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk on the morning of July 30, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured eight people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Critical infrastructure and port facilities, high-rise buildings, houses, and gas pipelines were reported as damaged.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.