News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Russian attacks
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 14 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 30, 2024 10:18 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on July 29-30, 2024.
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on July 29-30, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities said early on July 30.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack against Toretsk killed three civilians and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One more person was killed in Hrodivka, and two were injured in Siversk and Rih, he added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 71-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk on the morning of July 30, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured eight people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Critical infrastructure and port facilities, high-rise buildings, houses, and gas pipelines were reported as damaged.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Why some Ukrainians choose to ignore air raid sirens
The wail of the air raid siren in Ukraine, which signals potential or incoming attacks, has become as burdensome and commonplace a sound as that of traffic or construction work. More than 40,000 air raid sirens lasting from minutes to hours throughout the day and night have sounded across
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
