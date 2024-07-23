Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 36 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 23, 2024 11:02 AM 2 min read
Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 22, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 36 people over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported early on July 23.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down seven of the eight Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force said.

One Kh-69 cruise missile was diverted from its targeted by active countermeasures, according to the report.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Two five-story buildings, around 10 houses, and other civilian property were damaged, he added.

In Donetsk Oblast, 15 people were injured during Russian strikes over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Four suffered injures in Kostiantynivka, other four in Perebudova, two in Rozdolne, two in Hrodivka, and one each in Holubivka, Lyman, and Sontsivka, the governor said.

A Russian drone attack against Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast shortly after midnight on July 23 injured a 42-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three women and one man were injured during Russian attacks across the oblast on July 22, Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured seven people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Around 30 houses, a gas pipeline, and other property were damaged, he said.

Four people, including a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were injured during a Russian artillery attack against Ochakiv on Mykolaiv Oblast early on July 23, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

An apartment building was damaged in the strike, he added.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.