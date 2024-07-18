Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 35 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past day killed at least one person and injured at least 35, including children, regional authorities said early on July 18.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed-type drones overnight, as well as with two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles and one Kh-35 cruise missile, the Air Force said.

The two Kh-59/69 missiles and all the drones were reportedly downed by Ukrainian air defenses over Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, missile and drone attacks injured two men aged 51 and 60 in the Nikopol district overnight on July 18, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A two-story building, houses, farm buildings, and other civilian property were damaged, the governor added.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured 19 people over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Six casualties were reported in Pokrovsk, three in Novofedorivka, two in Novozhelanne, two in Mykhailivka, and two in Pleshchiivka, among other settlements.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 60-year-old woman was killed, and two men aged 69 and 80 were injured during an attack against the Hlushkivka village in the early hours of July 18, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Another woman was reportedly injured during an attack against the village of Petropavlivka.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. An agricultural enterprise, high-rise buildings, houses, and other property were damaged.

In Luhansk Oblast, a man around the age of 50 was inured during artillery and drone attacks against the village of Nevske, Governor Artem Lysohor said.

A civilian was also injured in a Russian drone attack against the Sumy-Putyvl-Hlukhiv highway in Sumy Oblast on July 17, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two children and one adult were injured during a Russian attack against the Polohy district, said Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor.

Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Poltava oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.