Governor: Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, wounding 2

Russian troops struck an apartment building in the village of Inzhenerne, Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on July 10.

The attack injured two elderly residents of the building, according to Prokudin.

The women received medical assistance on the spot, the official added.

Earlier in the day, Prokudin said that Russian strikes on the region had wounded five people as well as damaged residential infrastructure and a shopping mall on July 9.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Inzhenerne, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.