Russian attacks kill 1, injure 3 over past day

Russian forces carried out attacks on at least eight oblasts over the past day, killing one person and injuring at least three, local officials reported early on Oct. 21.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was wounded in Russian attacks on Avdiivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 39-year-old man suffered injuries in a Russian strike on the village of Kucherivka in the Kupiansk district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One person was killed and another injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An 80-year-old woman died in a Russian air strike on the city of Beryslav on Oct. 20, the governor said earlier.

Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.